Advanced Nurse Practitioner/ Advanced Clinical Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Are you seeking to join a progressive GP training practice?

Here is a surgery who are undoubtedly innovating the way primary care is delivered in the locality and striving to offer prospective clinicians manageable workloads, amazing team ethos and above all else a CAREER not just a job. As a GP training practice, specialist interests are actively encouraged and they will support you in any further training and development that may interest you.

With streamlined systems and an efficient admin team to support the clinicians, they offer an incredibly manageable workload for ANPs and ACPs of circa 25 patients.

Salary - £50,000 - £57,000 per annum + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH + Study Leave

Location - North-East of Oxford

The surgery -

Passionate about supporting clinical development

Mixed demographic, see both affluent and deprived patients

Multi-disciplined and dedicated team of clinicians

Exciting new developments in place

Long-standing practice that cares for the community

Fantastic staff retention rates

Proud of the work-life balance they provide staff

Embraces change and looks to progress within primary care

Your role -

ANP or ACP

4 day working week available

Focus on seeing minor illnesses and ailments

See acute, urgent on the day appointments

Varied role, some telephone and face-to-face work

Make a difference to the lives of patients in the community

Progress and develop within your position as an ANP/ACP

Specialist interests encouraged

The benefits -

NHS pension

5 weeks' annual leave + bank holidays

Training and development available

