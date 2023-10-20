Paediatric Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Paediatric Nurse| Children and young people services | Band 6- equivalent salary | Southampton |full time- working various shift patterns | £3,000 - Joining bonus

The Children and Young People's services at Spire Southampton is growing and offers both in and outpatient patient services. As a Paediatric Nurse, you will be integral in helping to develop this service ensuring that Spire Southampton can offer patients and their families' excellent and safe standards of care.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities :

- Providing pre- and post-operative care to children and young people, assisting in their recovery and getting them ready for discharge - this will include wound care, assisting with personal care and providing emotional support at what can be a stressful time

- Liaising with parents, guardians and consultants giving advice and making recommendations to improve the patients' wellbeing, whilst also being adept at identifying a deteriorating patient and making on the spot, informed decisions

- Risk assessing children and young people regarding suitability for admission

- Providing RCN support during paediatric clinics, assisting with minor operations and Phlebotomy.

- Working as part of a small team with the opportunity to help run and grow the service according to needs

Who we're looking for

- NMC Registered Sick Children's Nurse with no restriction on practise

- EPALS

- At least 2 years post qualification experience working within paediatrics ideally in a surgical setting

- Excellent understanding of CQC criteria

- You must be willing to learn and help support the day to day running of the paediatric service

- Be able to work autonomously with no supervision

- Excellent communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers by emailing:

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications