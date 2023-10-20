Theatre Scrub Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Scrub Practitioner | Gatwick Park | Horley | Permanent | Full time |
At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.
Duties and responsibilities
- Assist in scrubbing for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopaedics, cosmetics, gynae and ENT to name a few.
- You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.
- Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, peri-operative risks and their well being.
Who we're looking for
- Qualified ODP/Scrub Nurse.
- NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.
- Orthopaedic experience would be highly desirable.
- At least 2 years scrub experience.
- Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting.
- You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.