Theatre Scrub Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd
Spire Healthcare
Horley
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Other
Fully remote

Theatre Scrub Practitioner | Gatwick Park | Horley | Permanent | Full time |

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.

Duties and responsibilities

  • Assist in scrubbing for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopaedics, cosmetics, gynae and ENT to name a few.
  • You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.
  • Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, peri-operative risks and their well being.

Who we're looking for

  • Qualified ODP/Scrub Nurse.
  • NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.
  • Orthopaedic experience would be highly desirable.
  • At least 2 years scrub experience.
  • Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting.
  • You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
  • Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
  • 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

