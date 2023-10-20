Registered Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Ward | Registered Nurse | Salary Dependent on experience | Horley | Fantastic CPD opportunities

Spire Gatwick Park have some exciting opportunities for a Registered Nurses to join our experienced and dynamic team, in our newly refurbished hospital.

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital is just a few miles away from Gatwick Airport. Central London and Victoria station are a 30 minute train ride away. The Hospital consists of 2 Outpatient areas, plus a Bupa Health Assessment Centre. There are 2 ward areas with 29 single rooms, a 2 bedded emergency recovery unit with a 16 bedded day care unit and five single rooms. There are also 3 Operating theatres - 2 with laminar flow.

Training is available to allow you to broaden your experience and career development. Part of our culture is to encourage and bring out the best in our workforce by supporting personalised development plans and learning from the current senior and very experienced team. You will be involved in many working groups within the hospital and be given full support in acquiring new specialist skills.

This is a permanent full time position working long days, nights and weekends on a rota basis.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for

You will be a Registered Nurse.

Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.

Experience of working in an acute environment.

Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

Excellent communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.