Healthcare Assistant - Outpatient by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Healthcare Assistant | Outpatient| Band 2/3 equivalent salary-dependent on experience| Part time - 24 hours per week| Southampton

Spire Southampton Hospital has an exciting part time opportunity for a healthcare assistant to work in the Outpatient department. The successful applicant will work in a team that provides high quality evidence-based nursing care in clinic settings to facilitate smooth and efficient clinics. And will work shifts based on department's operating hours.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities:

This role is based in a fast-paced environment providing the opportunity to develop and increase healthcare knowledge and experience. You will be given a full comprehensive induction when you start including the opportunity to train in venepuncture and basic dressings

Assist the qualified nursing staff, under their supervision, in providing a high quality, comprehensive service to all patients and users, ensuring a high standard of a patient care is maintained in a clean and safe environment

Who we're looking for:

An experienced, and preferably NVQ level 2/3 qualified, Healthcare Assistant / Support Worker

Previous experience within an outpatient/surgical unit is desirable. Full training will be provided for Suitable candidates who demonstrate the willingness to learn

You will need outstanding communication skills, and you will be able to follow instructions precisely

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers by emailing

