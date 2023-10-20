Hospital Administrator - Reception/ Switchboard by Spire Healthcare Ltd
Hospital Administrator - Reception & Switchboard | Full Time | Permanent | Horley | Spire Gatwick Park | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits
Spire Gatwick Park are looking for a Hospital Administrator to join their team and provide a quality professional and efficient service that supports the smooth running of the hospital administration departments. You will also ensure an exemplary level of customer service is upheld in the provision of service to patients, consultants and the hospital team.
Job Responsibilities & Duties:
- To provide day to day patient administration support within designated areas as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers
- To provide administration cover as required across the hospital including but not limited to outpatients, admissions, reception, wards, medical records and business admin in line with the ever changing business need
- To provide admin support as required to clinical, finance and sales team as required
- To provide admin support as required to support the management of Medical Records in accordance with Spire Policy, incorporating efficient filing processes, access to records and adherence to audit requirements
- To have responsibility for ensuring that the administration processes for providing consultants and staff with all relevant clinical correspondence and diagnostic results are delivered effectively and in a timely manner
- To maintain a comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the services provided by the hospital and be able to liaise with consultants, finance, clinical, teams, secretaries and hospital teams as required
- To support effective patient administration in SAP/ Hospital Management System to ensure completion of the patient pathway from referral to discharge including any admin associated processes to deliver referral management, waiting list management, pre-op and discharge
- To carry out administration in a timely manner that support the patient pathways pre and post consultation, by providing effective record keeping which ensure all patients are administered without delay and processed correctly.
- Undertake daily task lists for any administration department
- Use of RIS and /or associated clinical systems
- Attend regular departmental meetings and keep up to date on all hospital matters relating to patient administration.
- Comply with hospital policies and procedure ensuring that processes are compliant and delivered to the required regulatory and clinical standards required
- Project a professional image, with concern for accuracy, confidentiality and customer-focused service.
- Carry out other duties commensurate with the post and within post holder's capabilities.
What we are looking for:
- Previous relevant experience in an administrative support role
- Experience of working independently and on own initiative
- Working to deadlines
- Team working
- Customer facing role
- Computer skills - must be IT literate
- Flexible approach to undertake a wide range of duties
- Handling and respecting confidential information
- Flexible in approach to working pattern to be able to work as part of a team communicating with all members effectively.
Horley
