Healthcare Assistant - Pre-assessment by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Healthcare Assistant- Pre-Assessment

Healthcare Assistant | Pre-assessment| Band 2/3 equivalent salary-dependent on experience| Southampton| Full time - Monday to Friday

Due to an expansion in our services, Spire Southampton Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a healthcare assistant to work in the pre-operative assessment department. The successful applicant will work in a team that provides high quality evidence-based nursing care in clinic settings to facilitate smooth and efficient clinics. And will work shifts based on department's operating hours.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities:

- This post will be purely based in POA mini clinic, where the HCA will be required to take vital signs observations, bloods, 12-lead ECG's and swabs as appropriate. It requires a very organised approach with attention to detail.

- Assist the qualified nursing staff, under their supervision, in providing a high quality, comprehensive service to all patients and users, ensuring a high standard of a patient care is maintained in a clean and safe environment

Who we're looking for:

- An experienced, and preferably NVQ level 2/3 qualified, Healthcare Assistant / Support Worker

- Be venepuncture, 12-lead ECG, vital signs documentation trained

- Previous experience within an outpatient/surgical unit is desirable.

- You will need outstanding communication skills, and you will be able to follow instructions precisely

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Sherine Lowers @

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

