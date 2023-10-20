Senior Pharmacist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Senior Clinical Pharmacist | Full Time | Salary DOE | Permanent | Spire Leeds - LS8

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Senior Clinical Pharmacist to join our Pharmacy Team on a Full Time, Permanent basis at Spire Leeds.

- Working Hours are Monday-Friday 9am-5pm with occasional Saturday mornings on a rota basis.

- On Call rota will be 1 in 4 weeks.

- Development opportunities available working closely with Oncology piloting a satellite dispensary.

- Working with a wide variety of areas you will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week

Duties and responsibilities

- The provision of an exemplary pharmacy service, in accordance with current legislation, clinical requirements and accepted professional and ethical standards

- The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines.

- To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards

- Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.

Who we're looking for

- Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Master's degree in pharmacy, or equivalent at time of qualification

- Competence across a range of pharmaceutical subjects supported by professional and clinical knowledge

- Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient requirements

- Must have UK Experience

- Experience in a Hospital Pharmacy desirable but not essential

- Trained on MS Office and other relevant packages.

- Demonstrate principles of accountable practice.

- Stock control.

- Communication/organised/role model/showcase excellent patient care etc.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

