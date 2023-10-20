Behaviour Change Advisor by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Behaviour Change Advisor

Behaviour Change Advisor | Lifestyle | Weight Management | Permanent | Remote working| Monday to Friday -37.5 hours per week | Band 2 equivalent salary

Spire Southampton Hospital is recruiting for a Behaviour Change Advisor to join our specialist weight management program. The Weigh Ahead' is a Specialist Tier 3 Weight Management Service, winning an Association for the Study of Obesity (ASO) best practice award in 2018. We provide an intensive level of support to patients through a multi-disciplinary team of healthcare professionals. Delivered by Spire Southampton and run remotely via video-link and face to face in several locations across Southampton, Hampshire, Dorset and Isle of Wight, we provide a service to NHS patients referred by their GP.

Overview:

The programme is tailored to specific needs over 6-12 months and incorporates the required elements of evidence-based interventions, supporting patients who fully engage to achieve a weight loss of at least 5% of their excess body weight and sustain this over the years ahead. The programme also aims to assist patients in meeting their personal health improvement goals and supporting them in making vital lifestyle changes in preparation for bariatric surgery.

Who we're looking for:

The ideal candidate will have nutrition and lifestyle qualifications and a passion for working with obese patients in the delivery of a weight management programme incorporating nutrition, physical activity and psychological therapy. You will be working as part of a multi-disciplinary team on a 1:1 basis and tailor the programme according to their health needs. You will manage your own case load of patients.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers by emailing

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

