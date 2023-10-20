Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care
Job Title: Senior Support Worker
Location: Roselea, Slimbridge, Gloucestershire
"This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time"
Pay Rate: £12.02
At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:
Requirements:-
Our Senior Support Workers have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team and managing responsibilities of the teams record keeping along with supervising the team on a daily basis and bi-monthly supervision. With a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field
Benefits to a career with Voyage Care:
We are expanding our team and we're looking for genuinely caring, hands-on individuals to join our team of Senior Support Workers.
Overseeing Support Workers, our Senior Support Workers implement care plans for individuals with learning disabilities and other complex needs. You'll operate within the home and local community settings providing hands-on care to the people we support, so you can expect total involvement in everything we do.
Our Senior Support Workers have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team; with a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.
This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.
Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.
Requirements
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list. Should your employment with Voyage Care terminate for any reason within the first 3 months of your employment start date, the full cost of the DBS will be repayable back to us. Deducted from your final salary
*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010
"COVID19 safety is important to us all, we support our staff and the people we support to stay safe by wearing correct PPE, including Type IIR Fluid Resistant Surgical Masks (FRSM), aprons and gloves at all times. We have a in-house team that ensures that all of our services have plenty of PPE at all times. All care and support is carried out following the latest Government guidance.
