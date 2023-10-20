Support Worker by Voyage Care

Evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour

Overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour

Swimming

Family home visits

Volunteering at local community farm

Gardening

Arts and crafts

Baking

Days out for e.g. West Midlands Park, Beach, Cadbury World, Sea World etc.

Shopping days

Bike rides

Sensory sessions

Trampolining Therapy

Holidays

A mixture of in house training and nationally recognised qualifications (such as the level 3 in Health & Social Care) fully paid for by us

Paid DBS & Holidays

Life assurance & Pension Scheme

Funded Blue Light Care including lots of high street discounts

Long service awards

Refer a friend now from £500-£2000 T&C's Apply

As a Support Worker at eitheror Poachers Cottage you will work with 6 people in one home and 8 in the other who have varying degrees of physical and learning disabilities, Autism as well as mental health issues to promote independence and support them to lead as fulfilling life as possible, incorporating both therapy based activities and social based activities.Throughout a typical day, you'll help our residents with the everyday challenges of washing, dressing and eating. Crucially, enabling them to carry out tasks, chores and hobbies that most people take for granted but are really meaningful for your client. No single day will be the same.Requirements:-Support Workers in this location, experience is not necessary as all of our staff receive training tailored to the needs of the people they support.You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.Drivers are preferable but not essential.We are expanding our team and looking for genuinely caring and hands on individuals to join our team of Support Workers.This registered service supports individuals within the home and local community. As a Support Worker you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.As a leader in health care and support services for individuals throughout the UK Voyage Care supports thousands of people. Across our services we support people to do various activities such as bowling, going to the cinema and on days out to the coast - so it might not feel much like work







Click………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010