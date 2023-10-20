Clinical Governance Lead by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Clinical Governance Lead | Spire Gatwick Park | Horley| Permanent | Full Time |

Spire Gatwick Park has an exciting opportunity for an ambitious Clinical Governance Lead to join our Clinical Governance team. To co-ordinate all aspects of clinical governance within the hospital. The post holder will assist the Clinical Governance Manager in the areas of clinical quality, patient safety, risk management and compliance activities providing assurance of full compliance with all relevant clinical standards. To co-ordinate, record and follow up on delegated aspects of clinical governance including use of information, research, communication and patient/carer involvement. To co-ordinate activity relating to clinical risk management within the Hospital. The job holder will assist with ensuring consistency across the hospital, effective benchmarking both internally and against industry best-in-class, and the sharing, communication and uptake of best practice. Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post. To deputise for the Clinical Governance Manager as required.

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital is just a few miles away from Gatwick Airport. Central London and Victoria station are a 30-minute train ride away. The Hospital consists of 2 Outpatient areas, plus a Bupa Health Assessment Centre. There are 2 ward areas with 29 single rooms, an enhanced recovery unit with a 16 bedded day care unit and five single rooms. There are also 3 Operating theatres - 2 with laminar flow.

Duties and responsibilities:

Assist in the Hospital Clinical Governance compliance activity within the hospital

Assist with the management, co-ordination and monitoring and investigations regarding adverse events occurring within the hospital

Clinical audit to promote evidence bases practice

Assist with the management and co-ordination of the process of complaints received within the hospital

Assist the Clinical Governance Manager in the development and dissemination of patient safety related information throughout all levels of the hospital

Assist in the development of methods and processes to aid the management of clinical risk

To engage with colleagues across the hospital in relation to policy management

Develop own knowledge and best practice and assist others to develop

Work in such a way as to help promote a culture that actively improves clinical safety and quality

Any other duties appropriate to the post as required by the Clinical Governance Manager

Who we're looking for:

Evidence of good organisational and administrative skills

Competent to use the full range of Microsoft Office application and Spire Healthcare systems including SAP and Datix

Able to meet deadlines and to co-ordinate a variety of activity threads simultaneously

Able to present data and information in a neat, professional and accessible manner that promotes the reputation of the business

Registered Healthcare Professional - desirable

Previous experience in managing clinical governance - desirable

Root Cause Analysis expertise - desirable

Post registered qualification in an appropriate clinical specialism - desirable

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free Parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.