Residential Support Worker by Voyage Care

Residential Support worker in Castle Cary!







Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Paid DBS* & Annual Leave

Free external counselling support & advice service available 24/7

Paid Training & Inductions

Fully funded nationally recognised qualifications such as level 3 in Health & Social Care

Pension scheme & Life insurance policy

Employee discount app - discounts at leading retail stores

Blue Light Card - recognised discount card for hundreds of high street retailers, restaurants etc

Long service awards - reward scheme of working with us

Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer 3 friends & receive £2000 (Terms and conditions apply)

At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:As a Residential Worker, you'll be helping to give independence, fulfillment and happiness to thousands of people we support with learning and physical disabilities, brain injuries, autism and other complex needs. You'll receive full person-specific training to provide exceptional care and support.No day is the same and we pride ourselves on supporting individuals to become more independent, learn and develop their skills, have new experiences and explore activities and hobbies. This could be with day to day living such as maintaining their own home, washing, dressing, cooking and shopping, or by supporting individuals in their local communities to appointments, to look for employment opportunities or to simply support them in having fun.You'll be working at a residential service in a team with others. You may be supporting a number of individuals to increase their daily living skills and be a part of the local community.We're looking for both experienced people and those who want to take their first steps into this exciting and rewarding industryWe offer a great range of benefits which include:





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We are therefore looking for Support Workers with previous experience who can hit the ground running. However we will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

