Regional Support Manager by Voyage Care

Regional Support Manager



Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you

As a leader in health care and support services for individuals throughout the UK, Voyage Care supports thousands of people with learning and physical disabilities, brain injuries, autism and other needs. We operate over 400 care homes and 20 rehabilitation centres across the country and we provide specialist care and support to people at home and in the wider community…and we're growing every day!Your primary role as a Regional Support Manager is to support all members of the Operational team by providing coaching and guidance in addition to undertaking tasks in line with the current business needs. This will include tasks relating to office management systems, policy and procedures and relevant Local Authority/CCG/NHS and other customers contractual requirements.You will support the Operations Managers to ensure services are being delivered in line with Voyage Care purpose of delivering great care whilst ensuring commercial success. This will include working within community and residential settings and will include management of sites and teams and where required regulations registration.You will report directly to the Managing Director and be prepared to support or manage any service within the portfolio which will require a flexible working approach with varying shift times and will include overnight stays.We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.These benefits include:





Financially astute and exceptionally organised, you will join us with a Registered Managers Award plus your Level 5 Diploma, or equivalent qualification, or be eligible to complete the Level 5 Diploma. You will certainly be experienced in care management and will possess excellent knowledge of Care Standards, Regulations and Valuing People. Above all, you should be as approachable, as reliable and as dedicated as we are, and you'll be poised to hit the ground 'sprinting'.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

