Female Night Support Worker by Voyage Care

Are you an experienced female support worker? Are you looking for a change and to join a team that values your hard work? Then this is the role for you!



Location: Crawley (Pound Hill) driver preferred but not essential.



Pay Rate: £11.12



Shifts: 8:00pm-8:00am Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday



About this Job -



Voyage Care are looking for a confident support worker with a passion for delivering outstanding care. You will be working 24 hours per week, making a positive difference to the lives of the people in our care at The Acorns. This registered service supports up to four female residents (aged between 30 - 47 years old) with a range of learning disabilities and Downs Syndrome within the home and local community. 3 of the residents require full personal care and one resident requires personal prompting.



As a Support Worker you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours. Within this service personal care is required.



Voyage Care is a sector leading provider, with over 30 years' experience of specialist care and support. We support over 3,500 people with learning disabilities, autism, brain injuries and other complex needs across the UK.



So what can voyage care do for you?



Your benefits



Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:



Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses

"Recommend a Friend Scheme which rewards £500 to £2000 T&C apply"



What qualities and attributes are we looking for?



Genuine desire to make a positive difference in people's lives

Excellent verbal and written communication

Good team player

Ability to provide a trusting and stimulating environment

Passionate about empowering service user's independence





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We are therefore looking for Support Workers with previous experience who can hit the ground running. However we will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

