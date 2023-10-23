Support Worker by Voyage Care

Support Worker - Eastleigh, Hampshire - £11.50 per hour



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Competitive rates of pay

A clearly defined career path if you want it

A mixture of in house training and nationally recognised qualifications (such as the level 3 in Health & Social Care) fully paid for by us

Paid DBS & Holidays

Life assurance & Pension Scheme

Retail rewards & savings

Long service awards

Flexibility. This is a shift based role that can include working on weekends and bank holidays so flexibility is essential.

A passion for delivering excellent customer service and a genuine desire to help people

The ability to work well within a team

The ability to work to robust, clear guide lines

Voyage Care are currently looking to recruit a number of Support Workers into our supported living service in Eastleigh. As a Support Worker with Voyage Care you will be working with people who have varying degrees of learning disabilities and mental health needs. You will be promoting independence and supporting them to lead a life that is as fulfilling as possible by enabling them to participate in social based activities and day to day tasks.Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.





We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

