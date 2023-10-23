Support Worker by Voyage Care
5 days agoPosted date
5 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Support Worker - Eastleigh, Hampshire - £11.50 per hour
At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:
- Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
- Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
Benefits to a career with Voyage Care:
- Competitive rates of pay
- A clearly defined career path if you want it
- A mixture of in house training and nationally recognised qualifications (such as the level 3 in Health & Social Care) fully paid for by us
- Paid DBS & Holidays
- Life assurance & Pension Scheme
- Retail rewards & savings
- Long service awards
Essential
- Flexibility. This is a shift based role that can include working on weekends and bank holidays so flexibility is essential.
- A passion for delivering excellent customer service and a genuine desire to help people
- The ability to work well within a team
- The ability to work to robust, clear guide lines
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.
JOB SUMMARY
Support Worker by Voyage Care
Eastleigh
5 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time