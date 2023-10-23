Wake Night Support Worker by Voyage Care

!!!BRAND NEW SERVICE!!!



Wake Night Support Worker - Hindhead, Surrey - £12.15ph



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

We're opening a BRAND-NEW supported living service in Hindhead, Surrey!!



This is an exciting opportunity for you to be part of a brand-new team at our purpose-built supported living service. You will be supporting a fantastic bunch of people to live independently in their new homes and for some this will be their first time living away from their parents. We are looking for enthusiastic and genuinely caring, hands on Support Workers to help them transition into this new and exciting journey!



Our supported living services in Hindhead are welcoming and friendly environments and you can be sure that no two days will be the same! You'll be enhancing the lives of the people we support by teaching them new life skills, assisting with personal care, encouraging them to access their local communities, socialising and doing lots of activities. One day you could be out with the people we support in the day centre next door, doing a range of activities from music to swimming and from art to wood working and the next you could be heading to the pub or going for a local walk, or even taking someone on holiday!



This is an amazing role for someone who is looking to really make a difference to someone's life and to help them grow in confidence and independence so that they meet their goals, whether this be making dinner by themselves, or going on holiday to Spain!



Why choose us?



You don't need to have experience to be a fantastic Support Worker, what you need is a passion for enhancing the quality of life for the people we support, a desire to learn and a genuine caring attitude. If you've got the passion to make someone's life better, we can give you all the skills and development opportunities you need to build a great career.



A career with Voyage Care offers long-term employment prospects, with opportunity for promotion and progression as well as job security in a sector leading organisation.



We can accommodate full and part time hours, we have a fantastic range of benefits for our staff and we offer sector leading career progression, so don't hesitate to apply today and make a real difference to the lives of the people we're supporting!



All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

