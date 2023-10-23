Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a home manager for our client's 27 bedded Nursing Home based in Brighton which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.
Nursing Home Manager vacancy details:
£50-55k per annum
full time hours
Day shifts
Permanent contracts
Nursing Home Manager experience & qualifications:
- You must have good knowledge of CQC Compliance
- Previous experience managing within a Care Home setting is desired.
- RGN Qualified with a valid NMC Pin
- Experience working with the Elderly and those with dementia is desired
If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.
