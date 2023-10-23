For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now a member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Bank Medical Lab Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd
company logo
Spire Healthcare
Other
View 372 jobs
ManchesterLocation
Manchester
5 days ago
Posted date
5 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Contract/Freelance/Self-employedJob type
Contract/Freelance/Self-employed
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Bank Medical Laboratory Assistant | Pathology | Spire Manchester Hospital | Didsbury

Spire Manchester Hospital is looking to recruit a Bank Medical Laboratory Assistant to join our established team on a flexible Bank basis.

Reporting to the Pathology Manager you will be responsible for performing clerical, technical and scientific work relating to the laboratory in a professional and competent manner, whilst being supervised by a professionally qualified member of staff.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Undertake simple pathology investigations
  • Report factual data and information
  • Monitor and evaluate the movement of laboratory specimens, blood and tissues
  • Assist with research and development
  • Operate instrumentation for measuring pathology analyses
  • Maintain communication with people on routine pathology issues
  • Contribute to the implementation of services

What do you need to have?

  • Good standard of education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills
  • Experience of scientific laboratory functions would be desirable
  • Experience of working in an independent sector medical laboratory is beneficial
  • Understands a range of routine and non-routine work procedures, requiring base level practical and keyboard skills
  • Trained on MS Office and other relevant packages e.g. scientific reporting systems

Working Hours: Varied shift patterns

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits:

  • Bank colleagues are paid weekly
  • We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
  • Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
  • Access to Spire Healthcare pension
  • Free uniform
  • Free DBS
  • Full induction, including mandatory training updates
  • Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
  • Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Bank Medical Lab Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd
company logo
Spire Healthcare
Manchester
5 days ago
No experience / No degree
Contract/Freelance/Self-employed