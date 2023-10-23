Bank Medical Lab Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Medical Laboratory Assistant | Pathology | Spire Manchester Hospital | Didsbury

Spire Manchester Hospital is looking to recruit a Bank Medical Laboratory Assistant to join our established team on a flexible Bank basis.

Reporting to the Pathology Manager you will be responsible for performing clerical, technical and scientific work relating to the laboratory in a professional and competent manner, whilst being supervised by a professionally qualified member of staff.

Duties and responsibilities:

Undertake simple pathology investigations

Report factual data and information

Monitor and evaluate the movement of laboratory specimens, blood and tissues

Assist with research and development

Operate instrumentation for measuring pathology analyses

Maintain communication with people on routine pathology issues

Contribute to the implementation of services

What do you need to have?

Good standard of education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

Experience of scientific laboratory functions would be desirable

Experience of working in an independent sector medical laboratory is beneficial

Understands a range of routine and non-routine work procedures, requiring base level practical and keyboard skills

Trained on MS Office and other relevant packages e.g. scientific reporting systems

Working Hours: Varied shift patterns

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications