Service Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Senior Service Managerjob in East Grinstead
Ref: 21740
Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a senior service manager to work within our client's residential home for learning disabilities. My client is looking for someone that can come straight into the role and make a mark right away.
Senior Service Manager role vacancy details:
- £38,000 per annum
- Permanent contract
- Full time contract
This position is to manage your own service of 6 service user and to support 2 other services which have their own managers.
This is a 5 days off the floor role and needs flexibility across 7 days.
Registered Service Manager experience and skills:
- You must have prior experience managing within a similar environment.
- You must have at least 2+ years' experience as a service manager.
- You must have NVQ level 5 in HSC
Work authorisation:
- United Kingdom (required)
If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Alistair on 07714871172 to discuss the vacancy further.