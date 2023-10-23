For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now a member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Service Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 154 jobs
East GrinsteadLocation
East Grinstead
5 days ago
Posted date
5 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Senior Service Managerjob in East Grinstead

Ref: 21740

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a senior service manager to work within our client's residential home for learning disabilities. My client is looking for someone that can come straight into the role and make a mark right away.

Senior Service Manager role vacancy details:

  • £38,000 per annum
  • Permanent contract
  • Full time contract

This position is to manage your own service of 6 service user and to support 2 other services which have their own managers.

This is a 5 days off the floor role and needs flexibility across 7 days.

Registered Service Manager experience and skills:

  • You must have prior experience managing within a similar environment.
  • You must have at least 2+ years' experience as a service manager.
  • You must have NVQ level 5 in HSC

Work authorisation:

  • United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Alistair on 07714871172 to discuss the vacancy further.

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Service Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
East Grinstead
5 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time