Service Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Senior Service Managerjob in East Grinstead

Ref: 21740

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a senior service manager to work within our client's residential home for learning disabilities. My client is looking for someone that can come straight into the role and make a mark right away.

Senior Service Manager role vacancy details:

£38,000 per annum

Permanent contract

Full time contract

This position is to manage your own service of 6 service user and to support 2 other services which have their own managers.

This is a 5 days off the floor role and needs flexibility across 7 days.

Registered Service Manager experience and skills:

You must have prior experience managing within a similar environment.

You must have at least 2+ years' experience as a service manager.

You must have NVQ level 5 in HSC

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Alistair on 07714871172 to discuss the vacancy further.