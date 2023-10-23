Disability Assessor by TFS Healthcare

Are you an experienced caregiver? We are looking for Nurses, Physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists or Paramedics who are seeing a brand-new challenge with countless career progression opportunities. Are you looking for a better work-life balance? Plus, better benefits in your next career move? If so, this role is definitely for you!

As a PIP Disability Assessor, you will be responsible for carrying out full holistic, face-to-face assessments with individuals who have a varied range of physical and/or mental health disabilities. These individuals are seeking to receive the PIP benefit scheme.

Part of your role as a Disability Assessor will be to use your clinical experience by looking into various different activities of daily living and doing a physical assessment, if necessary, to understand the severity of their conditions and what their limitations are. In addition, you will gather your findings into a comprehensive and concise report and interpret medical evidence to support the decision-making process by the DWP.

This role is ideal for those who are passionate about delivering high-quality care yet are ready for a brand-new challenge in a more non-clinical setting.

Your fantastic benefits as a Disability Assessor:

Bank Holidays off! That means Christmas off! New Year Off! Easter off!

Hybrid working available - office based or a mix of office and home working

Private Health Care

Professional Fees Covered

Health Screening every 2 years

22 days annual leave which rises to 25 days and later in your service 27 days

Free access to a library of CPD, to make the most of your clinical skills

Prises of £1,000 at 6 and 12 months.

Pension scheme

Annual social events and parties with a brilliant team

Professional training and development, covering well over the required CPD hours to revalidate and maintain your professional registration.

Amazing discounts and offers on 1000s of retailers, restaurants, days out, groceries, entertainment, utilities, white goods, gifts, and holidays!

Overtime paid at x1.5

Training and Progression as a Disability Assessor:

An inclusive and wrap around approach to your initial and ongoing training pathway where Training and Support from our Clinical Team is on hand for the length of your employment with us, once in the role your Clinical Lead is always on hand to guide, mentor and coach you! Internal progression opportunities including the chance to develop into a Clinical Lead role

Working Hours as a Disability Assessor:

Monday to Friday - 37.5 30 or 22 hours per week, 8.30am-4.30pm or school hours 9-3.

Job Responsibilities as a Disability Assessor:

Working with people who have a diverse range of health conditions, including physical, sensory, mental health and cognitive issues to complete a holistic assessment

Working within an office style environment

Use your clinical experience by looking into various different activities of daily living and doing a physical assessment, if necessary, to understand the severity of their conditions and what their limitations are

You will interpret medical evidence and gather your findings on the conditions presented into a comprehensive report, to support the decision-making process by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Requirements as a Disability Assessor:

RGN, RMN, RLD, Paramedic, Physiotherapist or Occupational Therapist

12 months post reg clinical experience minimum

Full registration with NMC/HCPC with no restrictions on pin

Ability to work autonomously and I.T competency would be beneficial

If you are interested in discovering more about this Disability Assessor role, please apply now. We look forward to hearing from you!

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.