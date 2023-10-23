Specialist Radiographer - CT/MRI by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Specialist MRI/CT Radiographer | Imaging Department | Spire South Bank | Worcester | Full Time | Award Winning CPD and Clinical Mentorship.



Spire South Bank Hospital are now recruiting an experienced MRI/CT Radiographer to join the friendly and welcoming Imaging department team on a Full Time basis.

This is an exciting opportunity for someone with previous MRI/CT experience to take the next step in their career. The Radiology Department is a forward thinking and friendly team specialising in; General X-ray, Theatres, Mammography, Ultrasound, MRI, CT and Fluoroscopy.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.

We're dedicated to providing quality treatment and aftercare to our patients. This means ongoing investment in our facilities and our staff. We also have a dedicated Bone & Joint Clinic with leading orthopaedic consultants, Breast Care Centre and Spire Eye Centre.

Spire Healthcare was announced as winner of the 'Best Workplace for Learning and Development - Over 1,500 Nursing Staff category' at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit & Awards 2021. The award recognised the introduction of a whole range of learning and development initiatives for clinical and non-clinical colleagues, including Spire's new nurse apprenticeship programme.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

- Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient

- Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained

- Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.



Who we're looking for:

- You will hold a Diploma or Degree in Radiography and be registered with the HCPC .

- We will consider applications from both experienced and newly qualified candidates.

- You will need to possess strong communication skills and have a good standard of IT.

- Previous experience in MRI/CT

- Previous experience within private healthcare is desirable but not essential.

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Strong Assessment skills

- Efficient with workload



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or call 07516 506185



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications