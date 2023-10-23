Anaesthetic - Recovery Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Practitioner Anaesthetic and Recovery | Theatres | Spire Yale, Wrexham | Salary dependant on experience | Full Time

Spire Yale based in Wrexham, North Wales recruiting an Anaesthetic & Recovery Practitioner to join our team. This role provides excellent training opportunities including ALS, ILS courses.

Spire Yale Hospital is one of North Wales' leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Spire Yale Hospital is located in Wrexham and has additional consulting rooms on the North Wales coast at Abergele. Wrexham is only 12 miles from Chester and 30-50 minutes from Liverpool and Manchester. There are direct train links to London with a journey time of just over 2 hours. The Snowdonia National Park and the North Wales Coast are on our doorstep! We take pride in delivering high-quality care to patients across North Wales and the Borders.

Duties and responsibilities:

The successful Operating Department Practitioner or Nurse will prepare the operating theatre/Anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum. You will run a theatre list without supervision and supervise / mentor junior staff (subject to experience) and perform Anaesthetic duties. You will have the opportunity to develop your skills as the unit performs various surgical procedures ranging from General Surgery, Orthopaedic, ENT, Plastics and Ophthalmic.

Who we're looking for:

HCPC registered ODP or NMC (including the Anaesthetic module) registered Nurse

You will be providing exemplary planned care for patients within the perioperative stage and assisting in the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre.

You will have the opportunity to hone your skills as the unit performs various surgical procedures ranging from General Surgery, Orthopaedic, ENT, Plastics and Ophthalmic

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at or call 07850735207

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

