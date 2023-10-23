Finance Director by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Finance Director | Healthcare | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Spire Nottingham Hospital, Tollerton

Spire Nottingham is looking to recruit a Finance Director to join its senior management team.

You will be responsible for providing financial leadership and support to enable robust and well-informed business decision making within appropriate controls. The successful applicant will be the finance lead for the hospital, working very closely with the Hospital Director and other members of the senior management team.

Spire Healthcare is one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue. From our 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales, and Scotland, we provide diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care in areas including orthopaedics, gynaecology, cardiology, neurology, oncology, and general surgery. We are the principal independent provider by volume of knee and hip operations in the United Kingdom and we also own and operate sports medicine, physiotherapy, and rehabilitation brand, Perform. We work in partnership with c8,760 experienced consultants and our hospitals delivered tailored, personalised care to 926,500 inpatients and day case patients in 2022.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion, and collaboration across our business.

To demonstrate this, today, more than 98% of our hospitals are rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.

Key responsibilities:

To work with the Hospital Director and Senior Management Team to develop the hospital's business strategy

Alongside the SMT provide the leadership in translating and implementing the hospital strategy into operational practice and to deliver on business objectives and annual operating plans for P&L and working capital

To deliver insightful analysis to support decision making and improve performance. To support and develop the financial, operational, and commercial decision making of staff and teams in the hospital.

To add value to the business to help managers push boundaries and promote risk taking in the drive to develop and deliver a differentiated service to our consultants and patients

To support business development by maximising resource allocation enabling the hospital to expand its reach into existing and new markets

To deliver the decision support, financial and operational reporting to ensure that the hospital operates efficiently, effectively and in compliance with corporate standards

To work with colleagues in the hospital to promote a commercial culture of continuous improvement to deliver the highest quality processes and services to consultants and patients whilst delivering the hospital's strategic plans.

To ensure that the processes and structures of the hospital are appropriate for the delivery of robust data collection and delivery of accurate and meaningful monthly performance management information

To ensure the efficient and profitable delivery of patient services and NHS contracting

The ideal candidate:

CCAB or CIMA qualified accountant.

Significant experience gained in a commercial and operationally focused finance role.

Proven team leadership experience.

Ideally having exposure in a Finance role within the healthcare industry, but this is not essential.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support, and reward.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: To streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.