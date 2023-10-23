For Employers
Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 154 jobs
OxfordLocation
Oxford
5 days ago
Posted date
5 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for a Dental Receptionist to join a established mixed practice based within Iffley, Oxfordshire. They are looking for a positive, motivated Receptionist with excellent communication skills & telephone manner to join their team.

KT 21724

Details of the role as follows:

  • Role: Dental Receptionist
  • Pay rate: £11 + Per Hour
  • Hours: Full Time (1 or 2 Saturdays per month)
  • Location: Iffley, Oxfordshire
  • Company Events / Pension
  • Employee discount

Duties:

  • Greet people as they come into the office.
  • Answer clients' questions.
  • Schedule appointments.
  • Take and process payments.
  • Perform administrative tasks (answer the phone, take messages, contact clients, file records, basic accounting, and more).

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!

