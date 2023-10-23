Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for a Dental Receptionist to join a established mixed practice based within Iffley, Oxfordshire. They are looking for a positive, motivated Receptionist with excellent communication skills & telephone manner to join their team.

KT 21724

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Dental Receptionist

Pay rate: £11 + Per Hour

Hours: Full Time (1 or 2 Saturdays per month)

Location: Iffley, Oxfordshire

Company Events / Pension

Employee discount

Duties:

Greet people as they come into the office.

Answer clients' questions.

Schedule appointments.

Take and process payments.

Perform administrative tasks (answer the phone, take messages, contact clients, file records, basic accounting, and more).

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!