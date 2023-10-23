Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd
5 days agoPosted date
5 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for a Dental Receptionist to join a established mixed practice based within Iffley, Oxfordshire. They are looking for a positive, motivated Receptionist with excellent communication skills & telephone manner to join their team.
KT 21724
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Dental Receptionist
- Pay rate: £11 + Per Hour
- Hours: Full Time (1 or 2 Saturdays per month)
- Location: Iffley, Oxfordshire
- Company Events / Pension
- Employee discount
Duties:
- Greet people as they come into the office.
- Answer clients' questions.
- Schedule appointments.
- Take and process payments.
- Perform administrative tasks (answer the phone, take messages, contact clients, file records, basic accounting, and more).
If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.
I look forward to hearing from you!
JOB SUMMARY
Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Oxford
5 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time