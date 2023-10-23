Bank Gynaecology Specialist nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Specialist Nurse | Outpatients | Flexible Working Hours | Norwich | Bank | Competitive Rates

Spire Norwich Hospital are looking for a passionate and reliable Gynaecology Nurse to join our team on the Bank within our Outpatients Department

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as an excellent healthcare business. We are committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues. Our ward is a busy and lively place to work, we are looking for Registered Nurses with experience of working in a busy multi-disciplinary environment and have some previous experience of day case general surgery or orthopaedic knowledge would be helpful in this role.

Duties and responsibilities

To prioritise workload and respond to changing needs of the service, whilst identifying and managing any risks to quality.

To be responsible for the assessment, planning and implementation of specialist nursing care for patients considering or undertaking Gynaecological surgery

To utilise research based specialist knowledge of Gynaecological Surgery, physiology and post operative care to plan, organise and evaluate patient care

Advise patients, relatives and carers on post operative care.

To provide treatments and procedures according to local and national policies.

To work flexibly within the outpatient department to ensure specialist gynaecological care , advice and teaching.

To liaise with and refer to other clinical teams or agencies who will be involved in patient care.

To ensure that patients and their carers have access to the information that they need to make informed choices about their health.

To produce relevant evidence based literature for staff and patients.

To develop own knowledge and practice and actively assist others to continually professionally develop.

To demonstrate and support a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security.

To identify and communicate key issues to the Outpatient Manager

.Who we're looking for

NMC registered

Significant surgical experience at a senior level

Understanding and experience of care of patients undergoing gynaecology surgery

Experience of working within teams and carrying case load.

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes.

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave

Free Car Parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications