Practice Manager needed! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for a Practice Manager to join a established mixed practice based within Iffley, Oxfordshire. Having previous experience as a Practice Manager is essential for this role!

KT 21725

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Practice Manager

Pay rate: £35,000 + Per Annum

Hours: Full Time (Monday to Friday)

Location: Iffley, Oxfordshire

Company Events / Pension

Employee discount

Duties:

Creating duty rotas for Dentists and other staff of the practice

Scheduling and confirming dental appointments.

Filling and maintaining patient medical records.

Hiring, training, and supervising administrative support staff

Maintaining a stock list of drugs, stationery, and office equipment

Managing a record of prescriptions

Organising building maintenance, security, and cleaning services

Ensuring that the practice meets legal, health and safety and other regulatory guidelines.

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!