Practice Manager needed! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for a Practice Manager to join a established mixed practice based within Iffley, Oxfordshire. Having previous experience as a Practice Manager is essential for this role!
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Practice Manager
- Pay rate: £35,000 + Per Annum
- Hours: Full Time (Monday to Friday)
- Location: Iffley, Oxfordshire
- Company Events / Pension
- Employee discount
Duties:
- Creating duty rotas for Dentists and other staff of the practice
- Scheduling and confirming dental appointments.
- Filling and maintaining patient medical records.
- Hiring, training, and supervising administrative support staff
- Maintaining a stock list of drugs, stationery, and office equipment
- Managing a record of prescriptions
- Organising building maintenance, security, and cleaning services
- Ensuring that the practice meets legal, health and safety and other regulatory guidelines.
