Practice Manager needed! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for a Practice Manager to join a established mixed practice based within Iffley, Oxfordshire. Having previous experience as a Practice Manager is essential for this role!

KT 21725

Details of the role as follows:

  • Role: Practice Manager
  • Pay rate: £35,000 + Per Annum
  • Hours: Full Time (Monday to Friday)
  • Location: Iffley, Oxfordshire
  • Company Events / Pension
  • Employee discount

Duties:

  • Creating duty rotas for Dentists and other staff of the practice
  • Scheduling and confirming dental appointments.
  • Filling and maintaining patient medical records.
  • Hiring, training, and supervising administrative support staff
  • Maintaining a stock list of drugs, stationery, and office equipment
  • Managing a record of prescriptions
  • Organising building maintenance, security, and cleaning services
  • Ensuring that the practice meets legal, health and safety and other regulatory guidelines.

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!

