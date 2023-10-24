Healthcare Assistant - Outpatients by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Outpatient HCA | Washington I Full Time | £11.45 per hour

Spire Washington are recruiting for an experienced healthcare assistant to join their friendly and supportive Outpatient Team. There is a variety of shifts for this post across 7 days and with excellent development opportunities available.

Spire Washington is a 35 in-patient bedded hospital with 10 consultation and 2 treatment rooms based just off junction 63 of the A1 with great commuter links. Our Hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres covering specialities including Orthopaedics and Gynaecology and a full Diagnostic suite.

Duties and responsibilities:

Assisting consultants and nurses in clinic's

Phlebotomy

Wound care

Assisting in Minor procedures

Working within the Orthopaedic department, developing post op care

Chaperoning patients where needed

Working with Cardiologist and conducting ECGS

Who we're looking for

Healthcare Assistant experience

NVQ level 2-3

Ability to undertake ECG's and Phlebotomy.

Experience of planning work and acting under own initiative

Patient/customer facing experience and excellent communication skills

Working as part of a team

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.