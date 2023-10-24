Staff Nurse - Ward by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Staff Nurse | Surgical Ward | Band 5 / 6 depending on experience Plus Enhancements | Blackpool | Full Time

Spire Fylde Coast has an exciting opportunity for a Staff Nurse to join their friendly and welcoming Ward department on a full time basis . The successful applicant will work in a team that provides high quality evidence-based nursing care in ward-based settings. You must be flexible to work a variety of shifts across days and nights.

As one of the United Kingdom's largest coastal resort, Blackpool has plenty to offer its residents - it's not just a good place to work; it's a great place to live. In addition to its bustling centre and historic seafront, the town is world famous for its many attractions, including the famous Blackpool Tower. Blackpool also offers a number of scenic cycling routes round our local parks and across the surrounding countryside, as well as boasting panoramic views of the coast on its picturesque Promenade. Further afield, Blackpool also benefits from less than three-hour connections via rail to Edinburgh in the north and London in the south.

Duties and responsibilities

You will assist in the delivery of excellent patient care for our pre & post op patients

You will be joining a high performing team of nurses & HCA's who's main priority is patient care

You will have an average patient ratio of 1 nurse to 5 to 6 patients; giving you time to give complete care to your patient's

You will assist in the development of improving our service and care needs to our patients

You will promote best practice at all times

You will have an environment that will help & encourage you to develop & learn new skills to enhance your care giving requirements

Who we're looking for

You will be a Registered Nurse with NMC registration

You must be able to work independently as well as working well within a team/ have a good team work ethic

Be enthusiastic and patient focused

You must have acute nursing experience of more than a year

Post op Surgical nursing is desirable however we are happy consider nurses who are keen to expand their knowledge & experience to post operative ward nursing

Working Hours: 37.5 hours

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: 21/11/2023 If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710855095

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.