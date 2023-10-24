Sterile Service Technician by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Sterile Services Technician | Theatres| Washington | Full Time | £11.45 per hour

Spire Washington are recruiting for a Sterile Services Technician to join their Team. There is a variety of shifts for this post across 7 days including, days, late and weekends.

Spire Washington is a 35 in-patient bedded hospital with 10 consultation and 2 treatment rooms based just off junction 63 of the A1 with great commuter links. Our Hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres covering specialities including Orthopaedics and Gynaecology and a full Diagnostic suite

Job Purpose:

Duties and responsibilities

As a Sterile Services Technician you will be required to work as part of the Theatre Team to ensure the smooth running of the service.

Decontamination and sterilization of used medical devices post operatively.

Reprocessing surgical instruments

Repackaging surgical trays

Testing of equipment.

Cleaning and decontamination of endoscopy scopes.

Who we're looking for

You will have excellent communication skills

You will work well as part of a team

You will have a keen eye for details

You will be flexible

Previous experience of working as a sterile services assistant is desirable but not essential

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.