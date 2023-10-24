Healthcare Assistant - Ward by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Ward Health Care Assistant | Surgical Wards | Washington | Full Time |

Spire Washington are recruiting for an experienced Healthcare Assistant to join their friendly and supportive team here at Washington. There is a variety of shifts for this post across 7 days and with excellent development opportunities available.

Spire Washington is a 35 in-patient bedded hospital with 10 consultation and 2 treatment rooms based just off junction 63 of the A1 with great commuter links. Our Hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres covering specialities including Orthopaedics and Gynaecology and a full Diagnostic suite.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide exemplary planned care for patients while managing more than one clinical team.

To ensure the teams deliver effective patient care by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership. You will be required to:

In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Clinical team in providing exemplary Care within the department, whilst providing Healthcare Assistance to our Nursing team.

As a HCA, duties will include routine tasks related to the delivery of care to ensure our patient's health and well-being.

You will move and set up diagnostic equipment (after training) and other resources, as well as applying technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

You must have experience or a willingness to learn both Venepuncture and ECG Recording.

.Who we're looking for

NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care or equivalent is essential

Must have previous experience working as an HCA in an hospital setting, surgical ward, or ward experience

System literacy is essential; MS Office and SAP is desirable

Must be accurate and have a strong desire for attention to detail.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on 07860785672 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications