Registered Nurse - Ward by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Registered General Nurse | Band 5 | Wards | Flexible rota | Spire Washington | Full Time, Permanent

Spire Washington Hospital have a fantastic opportunity and looking to recruit a Registered General Nurse to join our team. Training and development opportunities are offered.

Spire Washington is a 35 in-patient bedded hospital with 10 consultation and 2 treatment rooms based just off junction 63 of the A1 with great commuter links. Our Hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres covering specialities including Orthopaedics and Gynaecology and a full Diagnostic suite.

In this role you will be required to work a mixture of days and nights.

Duties and responsibilities:

Responsible for providing a range of support services to the Nurses and Consultants during procedures including:

Maintenance of quality care delivery

Liaising and networking with other departments across the hospital

Work as a part of a team assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Able to lead clinics

Ability to multi-task

Strong communication skills

Able to carry out wound dressings

Phlebotomy skills (desirable as training can be given)

Surgical Ward experience preferred, however Induction process in place for newly qualified nurses

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on 07860785672 or