Support Worker - Demo by Voyage Care

Support Worker



Pay £10.72 PER HOUR



Location- Nuneaton



Job type- Support worker



Shift patterns 7am-2pm- 2pm-9.30pm



We're looking to hire a compassionate support worker in Nuneaton . You'll receive full person-specific training to provide exceptional care and support for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues



You'll be supporting individuals and working with their families/wider support network to help them achieve their goals and ambitions. This includes:



Supporting people with daily routines such as washing, dressing or eating.

Helping them access the local community through education, day trips, visiting shops, cafes and parks.

Getting involved in fun activities like baking, crafting, gardening and much more.

Working with an outstanding team to deliver person-centred care and support plans.

Administering medication - our team will train you and show you how!

Using your admin skills to record and complete appropriate documentation.

Ultimately, play a huge part in empowering people to build their confidence and learn new skills.

At the end of your day, you'll go home with the biggest smile on your face knowing you've made a difference to someone's life.







As well as a rewarding role, and working with a fun and supportive team, we offer an exciting range of benefits:



Employee discount app - discounts at leading retail stores including Argos and Asda, and leisure attractions, such as Alton Towers and Sea Life Centre.

Blue Light Card - recognised discount card for hundreds of high street retailers, restaurants and cinemas.

Free external counselling support and advice service available 24/7

Paid training and induction

Fund nationally recognised qualifications such as level three in Health and Social Care.

We'll pay for your DBS checks

Paid annual leave

Pension scheme

Life assurance policy - offering security for your loved ones

Long service award - reward scheme marking 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of working with us.

Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer three friends and receive £2,000. (Terms and conditions apply).

You'll be working at a supported living service, which means the individual lives in a rented home that may be shared with others. You may be supporting a number of individuals to increase their independent living skills and be a part of the local community. You'll work with an experienced team of



You'll have a can-do attitude, a kind heart and a passion for helping people. You don't need experience/qualifications for this role, because you'll receive all the training you need. You've got what it takes to be a great support worker if you:



Have great communication skills

Are looking for a rewarding role

Want a challenge

Like to be part of a close-knit team

Value an open and honest approach

Are excited to learn

The role can be challenging at times, so patience and compassion are key. It may not be a job for everyone, but it could be the perfect career for you! There is no job more varied, and arguably none more rewarding.



Voyage Care is the sector leading social care provider. We have over 30 years' experience in providing specialist care and support. Our passionate 11,000+ staff support 3,500+ vulnerable adults and children with learning disabilities, autism, brain injuries and complex needs across the UK. Working with Voyage Care will give you access to a large network of career development opportunities, a rewarding role and a job you'll love!



COVID-19 vaccination policy: In order to keep the people we support and our workforce safe, all Voyage Care employees who routinely visit our care settings are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless exempt.



COVID-19 safety measures



We are closely monitoring the latest advice and guidance relating to the global spread of COVID-19, formerly referred to as Coronavirus. We have robust procedures in place and the health and wellbeing of the people we support, and our employees remains our highest priority. We provide Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, Type IIR Fluid Resistant Surgical Masks (FRSM), aprons and gloves. We train our support teams on how to wear PPE, masks, aprons and gloves and how to dispose of them safely at the end of their shift.

