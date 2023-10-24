Registered Nurse - Outpatients by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Registered General Nurse | Outpatients | Flexible rota | Spire Washington | Full Time, Permanent | Days

Spire Washington Hospital have a fantastic opportunity and looking to recruit a Registered General Nurse to join our team. Training and development opportunities offered.

Spire Washington Hospital holds a long standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We provide a dynamic and stimulating environment for highly motivated nurses.

Duties and responsibilities:

Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative minor procedures.

Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by Consultants

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Able to lead clinics

Ability to multi-task

Strong communication skills

Able to carry out wound dressings

Phlebotomy skills (desirable as training can be given)

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on 07860785672 or email on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.