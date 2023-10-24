Supported Living Team Leader by Voyage Care

Supported Living Team Leader - Full Time



Preston



Pay rate £13.22 per hour



This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time



Voyage Care are currently looking for a Supported Living Team Leader to join us in our Preston office. As a Supported Living Team Leader you will be managing Supported Living Services in Preston.



As a Supported Living Team Leader you will be responsible for creating and maintaining person centred support plans and ensuring high quality support is provided to each of the people that we support. You will be reporting into the Branch Manager and be required to delegate duties to Support Workers, promote good practice at all times and act as an effective and positive role model.



As a Supported Living Team Leader, you may be required to work alone with the people you support or as part of a team and may be required to provide support in any location appropriate to meet the needs of the service. You will also take part in the on-call rota approximately 1 week in 4 (although this may be subject to change depending on the needs of the service).



Our Supported Living Team Leaders are responsible for managing a staff team and liaising closely with the recruitment function to ensure their services are adequately staffed.



Benefits to a career with Voyage Care:



A clearly defined career path if you're looking to progress

A mixture of in house management training and nationally recognised qualifications

Paid DBS & Holidays

Life assurance & Pension Scheme

Funded Blue Light Card Membership (which has access to some of the best high street discounts such as Apple, EE Mobile, Sports Direct, Halfords, New Look, Sky & many more)

Long service awards

Refer a friend Scheme that pays £500 - £2000 T&Cs apply

Requirements



What we are looking for from you:



Experience managing a staff team

An in-depth understanding of our client group

Prior experience in a health and social care environment

Driver with own vehicle (travel between multiple services will be required)

The ability to prioritise your workload

A 'can do' attitude

Prior experience writing a rota and the determination to get any gaps covered in it without the use of agency staff

All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.





Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

