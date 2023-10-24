Bank Pre- Assessment Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Pre-Assessment Nurse| Fylde Coast Hospital| Band 5 Equivalent

Spire Fylde Coast are currently recruiting for a Bank Pre-Assessment Nurse to join their warm and friendly team. As a Pre-Assessment Nurse you will be responsible for supporting the ongoing development of the Pre-operative assessment (POA) service ensuring safe and effective pre-operative care.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Working autonomously, completing POA for a caseload of patients, undertaking a targeted history with assessment of past medical, operative and anaesthetic history

Embracing the use of ePOA to undertake the POA for patients and to offer the option of telephone or virtual appointments

Identifying patients with specific health issues and red flags and undertakes relevant risk scoring where indicated and manages the results

Following up on outcomes of referrals and investigations to ensure fitness to proceed

Completing proforma to indicate relevant testing, swabbing, electrocardiogram, lung function testing and requesting of x-ray as per policy

Who we're looking for:

Registered Nurse with current NMC registration

Phlebotomy experience

Ability to obtain and interpret ECG's

Competence across a range of nursing skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge

Good knowledge of A&P and surgical procedures

Detailed and precise record keeping capability

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving at

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.