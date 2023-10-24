Bank Pre- Assessment Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Pre-Assessment Nurse| Fylde Coast Hospital| Band 5 Equivalent
Spire Fylde Coast are currently recruiting for a Bank Pre-Assessment Nurse to join their warm and friendly team. As a Pre-Assessment Nurse you will be responsible for supporting the ongoing development of the Pre-operative assessment (POA) service ensuring safe and effective pre-operative care.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Working autonomously, completing POA for a caseload of patients, undertaking a targeted history with assessment of past medical, operative and anaesthetic history
- Embracing the use of ePOA to undertake the POA for patients and to offer the option of telephone or virtual appointments
- Identifying patients with specific health issues and red flags and undertakes relevant risk scoring where indicated and manages the results
- Following up on outcomes of referrals and investigations to ensure fitness to proceed
- Completing proforma to indicate relevant testing, swabbing, electrocardiogram, lung function testing and requesting of x-ray as per policy
Who we're looking for:
- Registered Nurse with current NMC registration
- Phlebotomy experience
- Ability to obtain and interpret ECG's
- Competence across a range of nursing skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge
- Good knowledge of A&P and surgical procedures
- Detailed and precise record keeping capability
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving at
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.