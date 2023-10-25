Bank Painter and Decorator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Painter and Decorator | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Slough
Spire Thames Valley are looking for a Painter and Decorator to work as part of the engineering team on a flexible/casual basis as a Bank staff member.
This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.
Spire Thames Valley is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.
General Duties
- To provide in-house day to day maintenance service duties.
- To perform basic repairs and maintenance.
- To assist the in house engineers with various tasks
- To provide in-house day to day maintenance service
- To produce high standards of work required within the building aesthetics
- To complete decoration works to a high standard and in a timely manner.
- To be able to identify areas of decoration requirements and communicate these findings to the manager.
- To assist other engineers if required
What we're looking for:
- Hold relevant certificates or be willing to undertake specialist training in specific areas.
- City & Guilds Qualification or equivalent is preferred but not essential
- Experience in painting and/or decorating
- Able to prioritise workload.
- Able to assure hospital compliance with changing legislation.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills.
- Good literate and numerate skills.
- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products.
- Results driven, high levels of determination and initiative.
- Due to the unpredictability and nature of the function, the post holder will on occasion, be required to work outside of normal working hours.
Working Hours: Flexible
Contract Type: Bank
Benefits
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'
- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people