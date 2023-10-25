Bank Painter and Decorator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Painter and Decorator | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Slough

Spire Thames Valley are looking for a Painter and Decorator to work as part of the engineering team on a flexible/casual basis as a Bank staff member.

This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.

Spire Thames Valley is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

General Duties

- To provide in-house day to day maintenance service duties.

- To perform basic repairs and maintenance.

- To assist the in house engineers with various tasks

- To provide in-house day to day maintenance service

- To produce high standards of work required within the building aesthetics

- To complete decoration works to a high standard and in a timely manner.

- To be able to identify areas of decoration requirements and communicate these findings to the manager.

- To assist other engineers if required

What we're looking for:

- Hold relevant certificates or be willing to undertake specialist training in specific areas.

- City & Guilds Qualification or equivalent is preferred but not essential

- Experience in painting and/or decorating

- Able to prioritise workload.

- Able to assure hospital compliance with changing legislation.

- Good interpersonal and communication skills.

- Good literate and numerate skills.

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products.

- Results driven, high levels of determination and initiative.

- Due to the unpredictability and nature of the function, the post holder will on occasion, be required to work outside of normal working hours.

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people