Decontamination /Sterile Services Technician by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Decontamination Technician | Operating Department | £22,522 plus enhancements | Tollerton, South Nottinghamshire | Full Time, Monday - Saturday

Due to our ongoing expansion and increase in theatre work at Spire Nottingham we have an excellent opportunity for a Sterile Services Technician to join our dedicated team.

Duties and responsibilities

The Sterile Services Department works closely with our theatre team, due to this you will become part of the patient's journey while they are with us at Spire and also gain an understanding of how theatres work. Within Sterile Services, everything we do is patient focused and we take great pride in ensuring that the patient journey ends with the best possible outcome.

There is an element of manual handling required within the role, with training in other areas such as risk and infection control.

Your duties will include the following tasks;

Decontamination and sterilization of used medical devices post operatively.

Reprocessing surgical instruments

Repackaging surgical trays

Testing of equipment.

Cleaning and decontamination of endoscopy scopes.

Who we're looking for

Previous decontamination / sterile servcies experience is essential

You will be keen to learn, hardworking and reliable

Able to work independently as well as part of a small team

You must be physically able to lift heavy surgical trays

Able to complete written records

You will be able to demonstrate a good eye for detail

Strong team work ethic

Enthusiastic and energetic professional

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford

