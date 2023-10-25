Support Worker by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Support Worker job - Chesterfield
Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Support Worker to work within our client's residential home in Chesterfield.
Support Worker vacancy details:
- £10.90 per hour
- 36 hours available
- Days or nights position available
Support Worker main duties:
- To provide the highest level of personal care and attention to residents, following individual care plans carefully and ensuring that all contact is polite, friendly, warm and supportive.
- To follow individual care plans for each resident, accurately maintaining appropriate records for both.
If you are interested in this Support Worker job please get in touch asap.
Please contact me on 07835073286 to discuss this position in further detail.
Daniel
Howard Finley Care
