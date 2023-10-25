Recruiter by Voyage Care

Internal Recruiter - Hybrid Role - £26,000 per annum - Fixed Term 12 Month Contract



An exciting opportunity has arisen for a motivated individual to join our recruitment team as a Recruiter based in Somerset and Devon. You will be reporting to the Regional Recruitment Manager for the South West Region at Voyage Care and will have a cluster of services that you will be responsible for providing a best in class recruitment service to. Our team have a great dynamic and we're really looking for someone that is motivated, hard working and has a fantastic sense of humour that is willing and eager to learn.



This is a hybrid working role where you will need to work out of our office in Eastleigh 2/3 days a week and the rest from home. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who is hardworking, results oriented and resilient with flair in selling and customer service. This is a business critical position and is an integral part of supporting our management in identifying best in class colleagues



Duties include:



Source suitable candidates for roles that are delegated each day through a variety of methods including CV searching, referrals, job board advertising, company website applications, company database, networking and social media.

Conduct in-depth telephone screenings to evaluate candidate competency, motivation and personality fit for each vacancy.

Encourage potential candidates to register their CVs and develop our existing talent pool.

Liaise with recruiting managers and candidates by telephone to arrange interviews and follow through until vacancy closure.

Achieve agreed KPI's for sourcing new candidates while adhering to recruitment SLAs.

Ensure recruitment systems are updated with relevant information to produce reports for management on recruitment timelines & quality.





Skills / Experience:



Experience in working in a similar busy fast paced environment with a proven track record in delivering against agreed KPI's and providing an excellent service.

Experience of dealing with people/customers either over the phone or face to face

Highly organised with the ability to multi-task and deal with constantly changing priorities

Excellent communication skills to deal with candidates and managers at all levels

Good computer skills with knowledge and experience of using the Microsoft Office Suite, particularly Word, Excel and Outlook

Database management experience preferably gained using an applicant tracking system

Take responsibility and ownership of tasks to ensure deadlines are met

Applicants with in-house recruitment or agency recruitment experience are preferred although is not essential as full training will be provided

A driver with their own vehicle is essential to this role due to the needs to travel for team meetings/training/service visits.

In return you will receive a competitive salary, 23 days annual leave + bank holidays and your birthday off, life assurance, pension contribution and Voyage Care's reward scheme.



Make a great career choice and apply now!



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. We are an equal opportunities employer.

