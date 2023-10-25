Staff Nurse - Surgical Ward by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Staff Nurse | Surgical | Band 5/6 equivalent salary - dependent on experience | Bushey, Watford | Full time- shift based | Fully Funded Training Programs

Spire Bushey has an exciting opportunity for a Staff Nurse to join their close knit and friendly team. The successful applicant will work with a variety of surgical patients ranging from general surgery to highly complex cases.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neuro spinal, general surgery and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be working across a large ward with private ensuite rooms providing post-surgical care to patients

Take the patient through their full hospital stay - from admittance to release

The opportunity to grow and develop with the team and hospital

Taking part in clinical skills training to empower you to feel confident in providing effective care for a wide variety of specialisms

Working on a ratio of 1 nurse to 5 or 6 patients giving you the time to give complete care to your patients

Who we're looking for:

Current NMC registered - with no restrictions on your practice

Surgical experience would be ideal; however, we are open to any acute care experience

Open to newly qualified nurses who have completed their preceptorship

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills

Flexibility to work rotation of days and nights

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

Free annual Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Louise Tankard @ or call 07850 509 065

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications