Care Assistant Bank by Future Care Group
2 days agoPosted date
2 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Care Assistants Bank
Chestnut View Haslemere GU 27 1LA
Pay Rate £11.60 Per hour
Full time hours Days and Nights shifts available
Only application with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care. We're looking for motivated, positive individuals with great interpersonal skills to come and join our team.
Currently we are recruiting for Care Assistants for one of our 18 care homes Chestnut View Haslemere.
Rewards and Benefits:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
- Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
- DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
Job requirements:
- Supporting the need of our residents within the home.
- Manage their personal care, which includes washing, dressing, eating.
- Supporting and helping with their health care needs, including routine checks, or administrating medication.
- Working with other healthcare professionals within the home, to ensure that all care needs meet the highest possible standards.
- Manual handling, using equipment where required.
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
- Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition
- Effective written & verbal communication skills
- Experience preferred but not essential
