Care Assistant Bank by Future Care Group

Care Assistants Bank



Chestnut View Haslemere GU 27 1LA



Pay Rate £11.60 Per hour



Full time hours Days and Nights shifts available



Only application with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care. We're looking for motivated, positive individuals with great interpersonal skills to come and join our team.



Currently we are recruiting for Care Assistants for one of our 18 care homes Chestnut View Haslemere.

Rewards and Benefits:

Career Development and personal growth

Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.

Health & wellbeing

Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation



Job requirements:



Supporting the need of our residents within the home.

Manage their personal care, which includes washing, dressing, eating.

Supporting and helping with their health care needs, including routine checks, or administrating medication.

Working with other healthcare professionals within the home, to ensure that all care needs meet the highest possible standards.

Manual handling, using equipment where required.



The ideal candidate for the role will have:



Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition

Effective written & verbal communication skills

Experience preferred but not essential

INDMP

