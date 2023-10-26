Ward Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Ward Administrator | Wards | Customer Service | Harpenden| Part Time - 30 hours per week | Competitive Salary plus Benefits

Spire Harpenden Hospital are looking for an Administrator to join our friendly team based on the Ward desk.

Duties and responsibilities

Taking primary responsibility for the accurate preparation, tracking and storage of all medical records for the hospital

Preparing medical records prior to outpatient clinics, and the effective transportation of those records to the relevant department(s), inclusive of filing upon completion

Ensuring a meticulous attention to detail and accuracy, due to the high volume of appointments the hospital manages on a daily basis.

Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines

Experience working in a similar environment would be beneficial but by no means necessary as full training will be provided

Must be a good communicator and have good computer literacy

Someone who works well as part of a team

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications