Senior Support Worker (Residential) by Voyage Care

Role: Senior Support Worker

Location: Greenfield Lodge, Hartlepool

Pay Rate: £11.62ph

Hours: 37.5hrs



Voyage Care are currently recruiting for our respite service in Hartlepool, Greenfield Lodge where we support adults with a range of learning and physical disabilities.



At Greenfield Lodge we provide support to enable 7 individuals with learning and physical disabilities including Autism, epilepsy, mental health and possible challenging behaviours to develop and maintain their independence.



As a senior support worker here, you will lead support staff to meet the specific needs of the people we support to ensure they experience the most fulfilling life possible. It is a rewarding, varied and exciting role meaning every day is different. Your duties and responsibilities will include but are not limited to:



Planning and structuring the day - organise activities for yourself and the team including daily outings, holidays and appointments.

Monitoring performance - carrying our supervisions and appraisals

Direct and guide the team to support the manager and deputy with the overall management of the service - lead, motivate, encourage and support!

Participate in the development of support plans, reviews, support guidelines and risk assessments.

Deliver hands on care and support modelling best practice and positive behaviour support - this will include supporting on a variety of different shifts including days, nights, evenings, weekends and bank holidays

Recording and completing appropriate documentation

Medication management and auditing

Financial management and auditing

Ensuring all company policies, external regulation and legislation are always adhered to.

You must be willing to undertake any relevant training, and work towards your level 3 qualification.

We a currently seeking an individual who has experience in a supervisory role, preferably in a senior/team leader capacity. You must be a concise and confident communicator with the ability to lead and mentor a team. Your approach to care and support must be person-centred and you will be required to work flexibly to ensure the needs of people we support are at the centre of all we do.



Your benefits



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour*

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour*

Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer three friends and receive £2,000*.

Free external counselling support and advice service available 24/7

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers, restaurants etc.

Nationally funded recognised qualifications

We will pay for your DBS checks

Wagestream - giving you the flexibility to draw upon up to 40% of your pay as it is earned

Life assurance policy - offering security for your loved ones

Long Service Award

Access to an employee discount app

Enhanced Family Leave

*Terms and conditions apply.





T&C's apply

