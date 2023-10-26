Medical Governance Coordinator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Medical Governance Coordinator | Bushey, Watford | Full Time | Permanent | Competitive Salary + Benefits

Spire Bushey Hospital are looking for a Medical Governance Coordinator to join their team. The successful applicant will provide a quality professional and efficient administration service that supports the smooth running of Medical Governance. Co-ordinating Consultants' practising privileges (PPs) ensuring the Hospital adheres to regulatory and governance guidelines.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide day to day Medical Governance administration support within the Clinical Governance department as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers

In order to ensure SBH complies with current legal, regulatory and professional requirements, manage the maintenance of both the Consultant excel databases and SAP database.

Ensure accurate/up to date paperwork is obtained and filed. Liaise with Consultants as necessary and appropriately regarding updates/ information required

Maintain awareness of wholly independent consultants and monitor completion of mandatory training

Maintain awareness of any Consultants who do not provide documentation in a timely manner and ensure HD aware; support HD with suspensions as necessary

Maintain the Consultant Biennial Review process and ensure necessary paperwork is available in advance of quarterly MAC meetings

Maintain awareness of any suspensions/withdrawals of Consultant PPs and ensure database/Datix are updated accordingly

Ensure up-to-date communication circulated to relevant hospital staff, in the event of Consultants PPs being amended

Ensure quarterly reviews of soft intelligence take place by HD/DoCS

Be aware that failure to maintain an up-to-date database, may result in adverse comments in the event of a regulatory inspection

Keep the Consultant Hospital Information Pack up to date and ensure all new Consultants receive a copy

Support the new Consultant application process by distributing documentation when requested. Where an application is declined, ensure the Consultant receives a professional response in a timely manner.

Support the implementation process of any updates to the Consultant Handbook, to ensure regulatory compliance is maintained at SBH

Manage all other processes relating to the Consultant administration

Manage same processes for Clinical Support Specialists

Maintain up to date documentation for private GPs and Theatre Assistants

Attend regular departmental meetings and keep up to date on all matters relating to Medical Governance

To provide timely and comprehensive reports in line with the Spire's Governance Process and as directed by the Head of Clinical Governance, Quality and Risk

Who we're looking for

Maths and English GCSE or equivalent

Previous relevant experience in administrative support role

Experience of working independently and on own initiative

Working to deadlines

Team working

Proficient verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work proactively and independently

Exceptional team player

Competence in Microsoft Office packages

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.