Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Senior Support Worker - Axminster, Devon



£12.70ph37.5hrsOur registered services us a welcoming and friendly environment where you can be sure that no two days will be the same! You'll be enhancing the lives of the people we support by teaching them new life skills, assisting with personal care, encouraging them to access their local communities, socialising and doing lots of activities.As a Senior Support Worker, you will also lead by example, supporting the staff team to enable them to get the most out of their roles and provide a high standard of care for the people we support.This is an amazing role for someone who is looking to really make a difference to someone's life and to help them grow in confidence and independence so that they meet their goals, whether this be something like making dinner for themselves or a completely new and exciting skill!You'll have experience in a support or caring role, and a passion for enhancing the quality of life for the people we support, a desire to learn and a genuine caring attitude. If you've got the passion to make someone's life better, we can give you all the skills and development opportunities you need to build a great career.A career with Voyage Care offers long-term employment prospects, with opportunity for promotion and progression as well as job security in a sector leading organisation.At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues and we're proud to offer excellent pay rates across all of our servicesas well asWe also provide a, which provides you with access to lots of high street discountsWe have a fantastic range of benefits for our staff and we offer sector leading career progression, so don't hesitate to apply today and make a real difference to the lives of the people we're supporting!





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

