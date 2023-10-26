Pharmacist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Clinical Pharmacist | Up to £48,000, depending on experience| Part time, 22.5 hour per week, flexible over 3 days | Tollerton, South Nottingham | Award winning CPD and Excellent career progression and specialist trainings

Spire Nottingham Hospital continues to grow and has recently opened a critical care unit and have plans to open a specialist paediatric unit by the end of the year and increase cardiac surgeries. This continued growth offers opportunities for an experienced Pharmacist to continue their professional development by specialising in these clinical areas, undergoing training whilst being fully supported by your team.

Due to the on call commitment, you must live within a 1 hour commute of the Spire Nottingham Hospital.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 9 day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces.

Duties and responsibilities

Provide training to the hospital's various department team members

You will be involved in driving change, writing policies where appropriate

Medications management

Medication Reconciliations on the ward

Medication pre-assessment for surgical patients

Involvement in the CDLIN meetings

Participating in the on call rota

Hospital experience would be an advantage, however we welcome applications from Community Pharmacists with a keen interest

Completed Pre-Registration

Who we're looking for

Degree Qualified MPharm

GPHC Registered, with no restrictions

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 077252 08712 or



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications