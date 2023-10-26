Paediatric Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Registered Children's Nurse | Paediatrics | Band 5/6 depending on experience | Reading | Perm Part Time 22.5-30 hours a week

Spire Dunedin Hospital are seeking an experienced and enthusiastic Registered Children's nurse to join our team to nurse children from 3 years to 17 years in their elective surgical journey. We perform a variety of surgeries in many specialities including orthopaedic, urology, ENT and gastro. We carry out both day case procedure and overnight inpatient stays. All children and young people are nurses within a secure unit, irrespective of being day case or inpatient. You will be working in both an inpatient and outpatient setting supporting the needs of the child or young person. It would be desirable to hold competencies in phlebotomy.

Spire Dunedin Hospital is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Working with a wide variety of specialisms you will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment.

Most important is that our Nurses are experienced in an acute setting and are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision. We are keen to promote from within the Spire network, so if you are looking for a long-term career with advancement opportunities you will find them at Spire.

Duties and Responsibilities:

The Children's nursing team work across the hospital to enhance the patient journey for both children and their families

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet our families' needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Who we are looking for:

- RNC or equivalent with a minimum of 3 years clinical experience.

- Safeguarding Children and Young People training level 3

- EPALS / Pils or equivalent desirable

- Teaching qualification desirable

- Have an ability to transfer skills through a variety of clinical areas

- Have a commitment to undertake further training

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Penny Lawless @ or 07715055760



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

