Community Support Worker by Voyage Care

£22035.50 Per Annum



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

We're on the hunt for genuinely caring, hands-on Support Workers with a passion for enhancing the quality of life of the people we support. You'll be based within our Residential Service in Langford Budville.



You will be supporting this gentleman within his own home on one-to-one basis you can be sure that no two days will be the same! You'll be enhancing his life by teaching him new life skills, assisting with personal care, encouraging him to access his local community, socialising and doing lots of activities. One day you could be going out into town, the next you could be unwinding with him playing table tennis, playing xbox or watching TV!



This is an amazing role for someone who is looking to really make a difference to someone's life and to help them grow in confidence and independence.







You don't need to have experience to be a fantastic Support Worker, what you need is a passion for enhancing the quality of life for the people we support, a desire to learn and a genuine caring attitude. If you've got the passion to make someone's life better, we can give you all the skills and development opportunities you need to build a great career.A career with Voyage Care offers long-term employment prospects, with opportunity for promotion and progression as well as job security in a sector leading organisation.We also provide a, which provides you with access to lots of high street discountsWe have a fantastic range of benefits for our staff and we offer sector leading career progression, so don't hesitate to apply today and make a real difference to the lives of the people we're supporting!