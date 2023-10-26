Care Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a home manager for our client's 16 bedded Care Home based in Blackpool which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.
Home Manager vacancy details:
£36k per annum
full time hours
Day shifts
Permanent contracts
Home Manager experience & qualifications:
- You must have good knowledge of CQC Compliance
- Previous experience managing a Care Home setting is desired.
- NVQ5 in Leadership for Health & Social Care is essential
- Experience working with the Elderly and those with dementia is desired
If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.
